Megacoin Price Tops $0.0018 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $69,075.75 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 92.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00621315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007682 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 661% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,627,775 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

