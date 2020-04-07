mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Trading Down 2.4%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 3,399 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

About mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies, Inc researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications.

