National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 537,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

