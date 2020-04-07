Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Trading Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 103,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 108,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 390,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,054.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
