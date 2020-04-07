Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Trading Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 103,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 108,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 390,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,054.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

