New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several research firms have commented on NFE. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.
