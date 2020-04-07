New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have commented on NFE. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

