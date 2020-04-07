NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, hitting $228.49. 2,626,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

