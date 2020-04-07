Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

NUC traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 63,197 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nucleus Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.39. The company has a market cap of $94.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.

NUC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

