PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNXN. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 119,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,762. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $985.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

