Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Peloton alerts:

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock worth $54,211,105.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton by 2,030.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 812,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,009,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $11,360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $8,544,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Peloton stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,166,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,559. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.