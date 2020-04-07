Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 80.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268,950 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,809,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 128,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $873,457.41. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 419,875 shares of company stock worth $3,574,627.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,614. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

