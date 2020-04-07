PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0002

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $185,053.52 and approximately $491.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02595816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00203861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

