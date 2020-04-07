POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 273,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.18. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

