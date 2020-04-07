POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About POSCO
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
