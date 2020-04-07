Profile Utility Token Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $71,504.49 and $8,078.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00032489 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060965 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 71.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.35 or 0.99772968 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000885 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00063109 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

