Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Down 8.2%

Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 4,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash logistics and cash management, and other outsourced services to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies and central banks, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations worldwide. The company's services include local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, such as jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidence.

