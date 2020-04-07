Rupaya (RUPX) Hits Market Cap of $6,668.73

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 45.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Rupaya has a total market cap of $6,668.73 and approximately $922.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14,458.02 or 2.01902307 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000380 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022536 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,516,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

