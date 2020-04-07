Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Cap of $77,951.66

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $77,951.66 and $301.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

