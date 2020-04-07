Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $356.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

