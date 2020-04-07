Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,881 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SCHH traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

