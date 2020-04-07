Science Applications International Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

