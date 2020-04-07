SelfSell (SSC) Trading 69.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $77,375.97 and approximately $3,575.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded up 69.4% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

