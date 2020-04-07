SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.39. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 440,035 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

