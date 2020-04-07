Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.98 million.Smart Global also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.63-0.73 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Smart Global stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 520,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,535. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $495.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

