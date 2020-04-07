Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.98 million.Smart Global also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.63-0.73 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Smart Global stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 520,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,535. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $495.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

