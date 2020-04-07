Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.63-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.8 million.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,449. The stock has a market cap of $495.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

