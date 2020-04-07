Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.63-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.8 million.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,449. The stock has a market cap of $495.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

