SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Trading 9.6% Higher

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000.

