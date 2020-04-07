SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. 340,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,371. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.