Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $4,680.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005940 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.02321292 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008391 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bisq, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.