Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report sales of $3.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.27 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $7.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.95 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRO. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

