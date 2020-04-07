Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,062,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

