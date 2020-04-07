Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 7,500 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 3.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

