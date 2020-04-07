Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

MNTA stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 1,092,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.56. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. Analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $108,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

