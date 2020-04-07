Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 96.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.96.

TOLWF stock remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,719. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

