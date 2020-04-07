Trident Group Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02595816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00203861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.