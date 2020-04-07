UnlimitedIP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $341,480.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $341,480.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.02585971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00203440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, BigONE, Allcoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

