Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135,321 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 798,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,818. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.