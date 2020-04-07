Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.15. 2,317,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,643. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.