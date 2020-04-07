Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,779,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

