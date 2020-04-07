Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.89. Vermillion shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 127,690 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRML. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermillion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermillion by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermillion in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermillion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermillion by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 115,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

