Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.59. 15,371,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,022,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

