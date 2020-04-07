Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,589,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

