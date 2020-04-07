Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for 3.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.30. 879,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,923. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.