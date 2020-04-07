Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 189 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,625,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

