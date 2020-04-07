Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 249 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. 13,784,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. The stock has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

