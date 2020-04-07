Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 8.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $137.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,558,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,661,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

