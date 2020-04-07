Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $224.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,065. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

