WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Shares Up 7.6%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.57, 55,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 32,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

