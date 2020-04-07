WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,578 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 11,589,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

