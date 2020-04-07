WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,487.91.

GOOGL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,182.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. The company has a market cap of $812.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

