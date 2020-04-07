WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.49. 62,693,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1,255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

