WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 978 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. 6,253,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

