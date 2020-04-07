Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 2,796,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,534,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

